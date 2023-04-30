The All Assam Motor Workers Joint Council has called for a 24-hours chakka bandh on May 1.

All commercial vehicles including taxis and private buses will remain off road owing to the bandh call which will start from 5 am onwards and will remain in place till 5 am on May 2.

The bandh has been called by the Council owing to a slew of demands including immediate implementation of welfare schemes for the motor workers and establishment of Shramik Bhawan which will simultaneously coincide with Labour Day observed on May 1 worldwide.

The demands made by the Council also include the amendment of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and drop the acts that go against the welfare of the workers. To put an end to police atrocities meted out to the motor vehicles as well as demanding money in the name of illegal counters.

The Council have been over time calling out for the administration’s attention towards their troubles in carrying out their daily responsibilities.

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