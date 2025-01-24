Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi distributed financial assistance to individuals battling chronic diseases at a program held in the PWD Inspection Bungalow in Boko on Friday, January 24. Cheques were distributed to 20 beneficiaries from the Boko, Chaygaon, and Nagarbera regions to aid in their treatment.



Highlighting the initiative, MP Medhi stated that the beneficiaries received the assistance through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. She emphasized her commitment to supporting the underprivileged, particularly those grappling with chronic illnesses, a mission she has actively pursued since her election as MP.



“This support extends across 10 Assembly constituencies spanning three districts. BJP workers remain committed to serving the needs of their local communities, ensuring assistance reaches those in dire need,” Medhi remarked.



The program, presided over by Hiranya Nath, President of Boko Block BJP, also included interactions between MP Medhi and additional patients, where she assured them of continued support in the future.





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