More trouble follows MP Naba Sarania ahead of the Lok Sabha elections after his tribal certificate was cancelled following an investigation into allegations of forging his caste certificate to contest elections on ST seat.

Sarania, who has been elected twice as an MP, was under investigation for allegedly using fake certificates.

It has been claimed that Sarania does not belong to the Bodo/Bodo-Kachari tribe, contrary to what was stated in his certificates. These allegations came to light after an application was submitted to the state-level monitoring committee.

Janaklal Basumatary, a social activist from Kokrajhar, lodged the complaint against Sarania. The certificate in question was issued by the Tamulpur unit of the All Assam Tribal Association.

Meanwhile, India TodayNE tried to contact MP Naba Sarania but failed to respond to the messages.

However, it is alleged that Sarania's certificate claiming him to be a member of the Scheduled tribe was forged. As a result, MP Naba Sarania's tribal certificate has been cancelled.

Following this development Sarania will not be eligible to contest the upcoming elections from Kokrajhar which is an ST seat.

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