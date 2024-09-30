Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, has started a nine-day official tour to four countries. His journey begins in Mexico from September 30 to October 2, where he will represent India at the presidential inauguration of Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum. This visit highlights India’s commitment to building stronger ties with Mexico, an important partner in the region.

Following Mexico, the Minister will travel to Grenada (October 2-4), Barbados (October 4-6), and Antigua and Barbuda (October 6-8). This marks the first ministerial visit to Grenada since May 2018, emphasizing the growing relationship between India and the Caribbean nations.

During his tour, Margherita will hold meetings with foreign ministers and key political figures. He will also connect with business leaders and the Indian community.

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