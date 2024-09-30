Alleging that nobody during the Congress rule in Assam got government jobs without paying a bribe, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that he is aiming to provide employment to two lakh youths during his tenure.

Addressing a function to hand over financial assistance to young entrepreneurs, he said that 1.4 lakh youths have already got jobs in the state since he assumed charge as the CM.

The second phase of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024 for Grade III posts is set to take place statewide on Sunday, with authorities implementing stringent measures to ensure a smooth and transparent examination process.



Also Read: Assam Direct Recruitment Exam 2024: Over 7 lakh candidates to sit for examination across 822 centres

The written exam, administered by the State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), will commence at 9 a.m. across 822 centres spread across 27 districts. A massive 7,34,080 candidates have registered for this crucial exam.

In an effort to combat cheating and maintain security, the Assam government has announced a temporary suspension of mobile internet services statewide from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today.

The ban on mobile data is aimed at curbing potential misuse of technology during the examination.

However, voice calls and broadband services will remain active to minimize inconvenience to the public. This step follows previous instances of malpractice, where internet access played a role in facilitating cheating.