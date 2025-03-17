Rakibul Hussain, Member of Parliament from Dhubri, has lodged an FIR at Dhubri Sadar Police Station after receiving multiple death threats on social media.

The complaint, filed on Monday, alleges that a Facebook user named Ansar Ali, a resident of Sunakhuli village in Dhubri district, has repeatedly threatened to kill him during live sessions on the platform.

According to Hussain, the first threat was made on January 4, 2025, during a Facebook Live session, where the accused allegedly commented, “Tumi Dhubri te balkoi guriba nohole tumak guli kori mari rastai falaya rakmu aru kutta diya khilamu” (You will not be spared in Dhubri; we will shoot you, kill you, and leave your body on the road for dogs to eat).



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The threats escalated further on March 16, 2025, when Ali allegedly wrote, “Agor bar tumi basi goisa aiba tumi direct murder korim” (Last time you escaped, but this time you will be murdered directly). Another comment from the accused read, “You will be attacked again. This time we will shoot you. BJP has given us permission to murder you. This time you will die.”

Hussain has urged the police to take immediate legal action against Ali and investigate whether a larger conspiracy is at play. He has also submitted screenshots of the threats as evidence. The Dhubri Sadar Police Station has acknowledged receipt of the complaint and is expected to launch an investigation.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the matter. This incident raises concerns over the growing threats faced by public figures on social media and the need for stricter enforcement of cybercrime laws.