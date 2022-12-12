In a bid to promote traffic rules and cycling, Sanjay Khade, a resident of Mumbai, who is cycling from Koteshvar in Gujarat to Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh, was given a grand welcome in Assam's Tinsukia district as he reached here on December 11.

The 61-year-old Khade cycled Koteshvar in Gujarat to Teju in Arunachal Pradesh and proved that age is just a number and if one has the will one can achieve anything.

Khade, 61 has set a target of cycling a total of 3,630 km from Koteshvar to Tezu under the 'Peace Mission' and reached Tinsukia town in Assam December 11 evening, where he was given a grand welcome at the Rotary Club of Tinsukia at bardolai Nagar Rotary Community Center in Tinsukia city.

He was welcomed with Assamese Phulam Gamcha in the presence of Tinsukia District Deputy Commissioner Narsingh Pawar.

Rotary Club of Tinsukia President, Uttapal Bordoloi In-charge Secretary Ayush Birmiwal, Assistant Governor Dr Swaraj Bhattacharya and Senior Rotarian Anjali Goyal, Tinsukia District Joint Health Director Dr G S Gogoi, President of Brahmin Sabha Tinsukia Hiralal Sharma, Social Worker Satyanarayan Sarda and many other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Referring to his visit on the occasion, Khade said that under the Peace Mission, he started his journey on November 12 from Koteshvar in Gujarat.

''I am travelling from Koteshvar in Gujarat to Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh covering a total distance of 3,630 km to spread awareness among the people about following traffic rules and keeping themselves healthy through cycling,'' he added.

Khade has set a target of covering the entire journey in 30 days, which will be completed on December 12 as he will reach his destination Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh.

It is worth mentioning that prior to this, he had cycled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 40 days.

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