A young Muslim woman in Assam made a spiritual transition to Hindu Sanatan Dharma on Monday, September 23. The ceremony took place at the revered Sri Sri Jakhalabandha Satra in Nagaon, under the spiritual guidance of Satradhikar Jugal Chandra Dev Goswami.

The conversion followed the traditional rituals of Hinduism, including prayers, worship (archana) performed under the supervision of the Satradhikar. The young woman formally embraced Hinduism through the teachings of Mahapurush Sri Sri Damodar Dev Guru.

"I have been continuously doing this. I have initiated 1100 boys and girls to Hindu religion. This girl's house is in Rangia. She is highly educated and wished to convert to Hinduism.I got a call day before yesterday, requesting if I can come to Guwahati. I accepted the request. Then I informed Ghana Mahanta of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and took him with me to Guwahati. Now If you see, the ecosystem of the Muslims is very strong. They got the information that we were coming, and so were followed. We managed to escape with quick thinking. The girl called me and asked why I left? I said that we faced some trouble en-route. She said that she too faced a similar situation and so decided that she will reach out to me at my place instead. I informed her that there are few legal formalities that needs to be done and told her file an affidavit at the court. Only after filing of the affidavit I would proceed with the rituals for the process of converting to Hinduism", said Satradhikar Jugal Chandra Dev Goswami.

Confirming the incident, Satradhikar Goswami explained that the conversion process was carried out according to the principles of Sanatan Dharma. The woman had submitted a formal request for conversion, after which a certificate was issued to validate her transition.

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