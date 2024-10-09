The mysterious death of a woman, identified as Nazima Begum, has created a stir in Dhekiajuli.

As per reports, a half-naked body of a young woman was discovered in a field along the Belsiri river in Kathnibari village of Thelamra.

The woman has been identified as Roushanara, also known as Nazima Begum, aged 35. She had been reported missing since October 5.

The family members of the deceased suspect that she was raped and brutally murdered by unknown miscreants.

In response to the incident, the police arrived at the location and sent the body to Tezpur Medical College Hospital for a postmortem examination.



Also Read: Assam smart street project: Over 11,000 LED lights to be installed in Guwahati in first phase