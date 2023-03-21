Mass deaths of fish and swans at Hajo's Shiv Kund pond in Assam has left locals and temple authorities baffled, raising concerns among the people over the unusual deaths.

The sudden and unusual deaths of fish and swans are thought to be caused by pond water pollution.

The locals said that the archaeological department hasn't done anything right about this.

"Due to water pollution in Shiva Kund pond, at least nine swans have died for the past 15-20 days, leaving us only with a few in the temple, and now we are noticing the deaths of fish," stated one of the locals. The archaeological department and the temple authorities are the departments in charge of this area. The archaeological department and temple authorities are neither properly investigating this matter.

In the meantime, a representative of the archaeological department stated that they arrived at the location as soon as they were informed of the fish's sudden deaths.

Additionally, they stated that they had informed the fishery department in order to determine whether their deaths were caused by pollution or a lack of oxygen.

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