Sensation gripped following the discovery of a decomposed body near a reservoir within the premises of Putni Tea Garden in Patharkandi, evoking speculation about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities, including magistrates and police personnel, reached to the spot, where they recovered the body and subsequently facilitated its handover to the family following the completion of a post-mortem examination. However, the question of whether the individual met their demise through foul play or by their own hand remains unanswered, pending a thorough investigation by law enforcement officials.

According to preliminary information, the deceased, identified as Nibhas Balmikadas, aged 26 and employed as a temporary worker at Putni Garden, had been reported missing since Sunday. The body was discovered on Tuesday when fellow laborers, arriving for work, detected a foul odor emanating from the vicinity and made the grim observation of a body partially submerged in a nearby water body.

Subsequently, family members arrived at the scene and positively identified the deceased. Patharkandi police, in coordination with circle officers, undertook the retrieval of the body, marking a somber conclusion to the distressing episode.

The tragic incident, compounded by the presence of a grieving family left behind, has sparked widespread consternation and drawn attention to the urgent need for a thorough inquiry to unravel the mysteries shrouding the circumstances of the untimely demise.

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