Tensions erupted in Dibrugarh after the manager of the Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday night.

The deceased, identified as Bhim Razzaq, was discovered hanging inside the gymkhana premises, sparking immediate suspicion and unrest.

According to the victim's brother, Razzaq had been facing harassment over a financial dispute involving a club member, and the family believes this may be linked to his untimely death.

An investigation into the incident has been launched to determine the exact cause of death.

This is a developing story.



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