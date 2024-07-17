A latest report titled "Towards Justice: Ending Child Marriage" reveals an impressive 81 percent reduction in child marriage cases across 20 districts in Assam between 2021-22 and 2023-24. Released on the World Day for International Justice, Wednesday, July 17, the report attributes this success to the Assam state government’s initiatives and the impact of rigorous prosecution.

Announcing the same on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "This exceptional report by

@IndiaCPOrg is shining testament to our sustained efforts in empowering Nari Shakti. With over 3,000 arrests and our zero tolerance approach has led to a 81% decline in child marriages since 2021. We will not rest, till we eliminate this social evil".

The report highlights that Jorhat and Nagaon districts have achieved a complete 100 percent reduction in child marriage cases, while Goalpara reported an 8 percent decrease. Data gathered from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and surveys conducted in 1,132 villages across 20 districts, covering a population of 21 lakh with 8 lakh children, demonstrate significant progress in eradicating child marriages.

Additionally, the report indicates that 30 percent of the surveyed villages have completely eradicated child marriage, and 40 percent have seen substantial reductions. Furthermore, 98 percent of the population in Assam believes that prosecution is essential in ending child marriage.

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The report recommended fast track special courts to be created to clear the backlog of child marriage cases. In situations where parents, guardians or panchayats have provided an undertaking, the punishment should be doubled and treated as equivalent to criminal conspirary for rape, it said. A specific provision should be made for the rehabilitation of victiumis and survivors of child marriage, treating them on par with survivors of child sexual abuse, the report suggested.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's state-wide campaign against child marriage, launched in January 2023, has led to 3,015 arrests, showcasing the government’s dedication to combating this crime.

Despite the significant progress, the report notes that 3,563 child marriage cases remain pending trial, which could take 19 years to resolve at the current rate. Nonetheless, the strides made in Assam are a promising step toward eradicating child marriage in the state and potentially across the country.