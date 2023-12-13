A Naga militant leader was shot dead by a member of his outfit over an internal dispute near the Assam-Manipur border on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Jiringhat area in the Cachar district of Assam where the deceased was staying for some time with his relatives, a police officer said.

The outfit to which the militant belonged was in a ceasefire agreement with the government, he said. "They had some sort of a meeting, in which some dispute arose.



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The firing took place outside the venue of the meeting," the officer said.

The killed militant was a senior leader of the outfit, the officer said, without divulging the details.

"We are investigating the matter. Senior police officials rushed to the spot after the incident," he added.

The senior leader of the Naga Nationalist Council, Gaidin Chungpao was shot dead while another member of the group, Kahnlun Gai sustained injuries in a firing incident.