In a shocking incident, an unidentified man’s naked body was recovered from a VIP room at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Assam’s Cachar on August 17 morning.

The body was discovered after party workers entered the office’s VIP room. The body was found under mysterious circumstances and was later informed to the police by the district party president Bimalendu Roy.

The police arrived at the spot and sent the body to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) and is currently being kept in the Morgue room.

Speaking on the recovery of the naked body, BJP district party president Bimalendu Roy said, "The deceased has been identified as Sudhanshu Das. Sudhanshu Das used to occasionally stay at the BJP office along with BJP office watchman Nantu Roy. He is not a staff or any worker in the office. In the morning, watchman Nantu Roy informed me that Sudhanshu Das was not opening the door of the room. Following this I informed the police and reached the office".

"The police then after broke the door of the VIP room and found the naked body of Sudhanshu", added Roy.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

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