In a shocking incident, the body of a naked woman was discovered at a busy intersection of Guwahati's Bamunimaidan on November 20.

Few clothing, suspected to belong to the deceased woman, was found nearby the naked body. Locals speculate that the woman fell victim to rape and murder, with her body discarded in a conspicuous location.

This audacious act has greatly startled the people. Chandmari police were alerted about the incident and subsequently transported the body to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for an autopsy. No arrests have been made at the time of reporting, with investigations ongoing.

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