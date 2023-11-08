In a successful operation against illegal drugs trafficking, a team of Special Task Force (STF) under the supervision of DIG STF Parthasarathi Mahanta intercepted a vehicle on November 8 bearing registration number AS 01 QC 9956 and seized narcotics concealed in a secret compartment of the vehicle.

As per sources, the Bolero pick up van was being transported from Manipur. Acting on special inputs, the STF team led by Additional SP (HQ) Kalyan Kumar Pathak.

On checking, 36 packets of opium weighing 36 kgs was recovered from the secret chamber of the vehicle.

A total of four peddlers were arrested during the operation identified as Safiqul Ali (39), Mamtul Ali (31), Raju Ajli (35) and Ainul Haque (38).

The arrested persons have been sent to police custody and necessary legal actions initiated against the arrested persons at STF police station.

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