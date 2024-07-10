In order to commemorate and recognise the crucial contributions made by expert fish farmers and other stakeholders to the upkeep of a strong and sustainable aquaculture industry, the official of Dhubri Fishery Development observes National Fish Farmers Day in Dhubri.

In an event of celebration, thirty-four district-approved fish farmers from six blocks Gauripur 8, Rupshi 1, Debitola 3, Agomani 7, Golakganj 1, and Bilasipara 14 who were enrolled in the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) livelihood support programme for 2023–2024 received a one-time government subsidy of rupees 3,000/-each, in their respective bank accounts via the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) process.

In addition, a traditional Assamese scarf, known as a fulom gamosa, representing respect, and a token of appreciation were then given to four fish farmers: Kutub Uddin Ahmed, the district's top fish seed producer; Akbar Ali, the owner of a hatchery; Ful Kumar Choudhary, the president of the Talu-Malu beel development committee; and Mokbul Hussain, the president of the high-yielding Rupshi Fish Production Group (FPG).



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On behalf of the district administration Prashanta Goyary, the assistant commissioner, was in attendance at the event, as were the Dy. CEO of Zila Parishad Dhubri, Hiranya Chamua, fish farmers, and other stakeholders. Ibrahim Ali Khan, the district Fishery Development Officer, Dhubri, Parash Moni Kalita, Fishery Development Officer, Gauripur Block and Homen Saikia Technical Expert Fisheries (TEF) from APART, were also there as well.

Goyary, encouraging the fish farmers said, that National Fish Farmers Day is celebrated with an aim to recognise the accomplishments and contribution of fish farmers, aquapreneurs (entrepreneurs in the water sector) and fisherfolks in the growth of the fisheries sector in the country and draw attention to changing the way the country manages fisheries resources to ensure sustainable stocks and healthy ecosystems.

NFFD is celebrated to honour and commemorate the contribution of Professor Dr. Hiralal Chaudhury and his colleague Dr. K. H. Alikunhi, in the Indian fisheries sector who had guided the induced breeding and reproduction in Indian Major Carps by Hypophysation technique, on this day in 1957, which eventually lead to a revolution in Inland Aquaculture.

The day is also celebrated as National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) Foundation Day, which was established in 2006 as an autonomous organization under the administrative control of the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India to enhance fish production and productivity in the country and to coordinate fishery development in an integrated and holistic manner.