The national flag was hoisted upside down at the Office of the Assistant Executive Engineer, Gauripur Subdivision (Irrigation), during the official mourning period for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. This act, violating established flag protocol, has sparked widespread anger among citizens.



As per protocol, the flag should have been flown at half-mast to honor the late leader. Instead, it was hoisted incorrectly, reflecting gross negligence despite explicit instructions from higher authorities.



When questioned, officials at the Irrigation Office, including Executive Engineer Zeu Ali and Head Assistant Sankar Nath, deflected responsibility, with each claiming, “It was not my duty to hoist the flag.” Notably, Assistant Executive Engineer Audud Mollah declined to comment on the matter, further fueling public outrage.





Tricolour disrespected in Dhubri, Assam



Surprisingly, another pic of the flag while being inserted into the pole has gone viral now, showing the tricolour being disrespected again, as it was dropped on the ground.



“This is an insult to the nation and to the memory of a great leader. Such negligence is unacceptable,” said a local resident.



Public calls for accountability have intensified, with demands for a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible.





Also read: Assam: Panchayat elections set to take place across 27 districts, final voter list released