The State Election Commission has officially released the final voter list for the upcoming Panchayat elections, confirming the details for voters across 27 districts.



A total of 1,80,14,913 voters have been included in the updated list, which consists of 90,60,640 male voters, 89,53,865 female voters, and 408 third-gender voters.



The elections will cover 397 Zilla Parishad Councils (ZPCs) and 181 Anchalik Panchayats (APs). A significant number of wards will also be contested, with 21,920 wards across 2,192 Gram Panchayats (GPs) in the state.



To facilitate the voting process, 24,884 polling stations will be established for the smooth conduct of the elections. Each GP will conduct elections on a ward-by-ward basis, ensuring an organized and fair process for all voters.







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