Digboi faced a grievous insult as its high-mast tricolor flag plummeted to the ground on March 31. The flag, a symbol of India's pride and unity, lay abandoned in the heart of Digboi Town from last Saturday night until Sunday afternoon.

This act of disrespect was met with outrage from citizens and leaders alike, who condemned the irresponsibility shown by the local administration, the Digboi Municipal Board, and authorities at IOCL Digboi. The high mast flag, a symbol of reverence and patriotism, was inaugurated with much fanfare on May 15, 2023, by Dibrugarh MP and Union Minister of State, Rameshwar Teli.

Constructed at a significant cost through the Indian Oil Corporation's CSR scheme, the flag stood tall as a pride to the town's allegiance to the nation.

Efforts were made to salvage the situation, as the flag was hoisted and handed over to the local police station with the assistance of concerned individuals, including Md. Awwal Rahman, members of the media fraternity and students from local schools. Despite these efforts, the damage to national pride could not be overlooked.

IndiaToday NE reached out to the concerned departments in Digboi for clarification, but their attempts to contact went unanswered.