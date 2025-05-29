The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), based in Patgaon, Guwahati, has launched a series of Familiarisation Exercises across all Revenue Circles of Morigaon District to strengthen disaster preparedness and community response.

The programme, which commenced on May 27 and will continue until May 31, includes live demonstrations and mock drills focused on flood, fire, and earthquake scenarios. These exercises also involve training sessions on first aid and disaster response techniques.

The opening day saw active participation from Circle Officers, District Programme Officer, DDMA Morigaon, Field Officers (DM), teachers, students, and local residents.



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Subsequent drills were conducted at:

Kapahera High School under Mikirbheta Revenue Circle on May 28

Bhuragaon Haricharan Sarkar Higher Secondary School under Bhuragaon Revenue Circle on May 29

The NDRF team also visited flood-prone areas within these circles to assess vulnerabilities and raise awareness.

The ongoing initiative is part of a broader disaster risk reduction strategy, aiming to build community resilience and rapid response capabilities ahead of the monsoon season.