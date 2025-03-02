Tinsukia police and the Indian Army have recovered approximately 30 kg of explosives from the Digboi Reserved Forest during a joint operation.



According to reports, the explosives were buried nearly a year ago by Nabajit Asom, a recently surrendered cadre of the proscribed militant outfit ULFA (Independent). The cache was hidden about 500 meters from the Dibru River.



Security forces recovered the explosives from eight polythene bags, a tiffin box, and a bucket during the operation. Authorities are investigating further to determine if more such hidden stockpiles exist in the region.





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