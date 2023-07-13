Nearly 40 cadres belonging to the Adivasi People’s Liberation Army (APLA) will reportedly surrender and return to mainstream on July 13.

The outfit will lay down their arms and surrender themselves on the direction of APLA commander in-chief Sahil Munda, sources said.

The cadres with arms and ammunition is currently stationed at the Army Cantonment in Jorhat after entering Merapani border via Nagaland from Myanmar border, said Sahil Munda.

It is to be noted that the tribal extremist organization 'AANLA' was separated from 'AANLA' in 2019 and gave birth to a new militant organization called 'APLA' under the leadership of Sahil Munda.

Meanwhile, in 2022, five tribal organisations surrendered and proceeded with the peace talks during talks between Assam and the Central Government.

But in the meantime, APLA's 37-member team, which was camping with the NACN(K) in Myanmar, was finally camping for surrender in Nagaland on the Merapani border after communication with the main team was cut off.

Recently, over 1,100 militants belonging to eight Adivasi rebel groups laid down their arms and returned to mainstream. Out of the eight groups, three are said to be splinter groups that were created following a split within the party.

The ceremony was held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati’s Panjabari area which was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, officials of the Home Department, and Assam Police.

The Adivasi groups include - All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), ANNLA (FG), Birsa Commando Force (BCF), BCF (BT), Santhal Tiger Force, Adivasi Cobra Militant of Assam (ACMA), ACMA (FC), and Adivasi People’s Army (APA). Since 2016, these groups had been on a ceasefire agreement.

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