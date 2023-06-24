The flood situation in Barpeta district, Assam is worsening with the increase in water level of the rivers as torrential rains continue to pound the state.

The rivers Morachaulkhowa, Nakhada and Bhelengi are flowing 1.44 meters, 1.57 meters and 1.12 meters above danger level respectively.



The flow of the above mentioned rivers are currently on a rising trend (as of flood bulletin released by water resource department of Barpeta on June 24 at 8 AM).



The data released by "Flood Reporting and information Management system" of Assam tells that around 73,233 people in Barpeta District alone have been affected in the flood.



Besides, 252.50 hectars of agricultural land have succumbed to the flood damage .

In Barpeta District, areas such as Chenga, Sarthebari and Barpeta revenue circle have been reportedly to be worst affected by the flood.



As many as 47 villages under Sarthebari revenue circle have been affected by the flood. Moreover 17 villages under Barpeta and 9 villages under Chenga were also inundated.



Several houses have been washed away by the flood waters with many still stuck inside their submerged houses taking shelter from the rain.



"We had to face many difficulties during this flood. There is waist-high level water on the roads and it resists us from moving from one place to another. Moreover we are forced to stay hungry for many hours due to lack of food”, one flood affected victim said.



Yesterday, MLA of Chenga constituency Ashraful Hussain visited flood affected areas of Sarthebari where he mentioned that the water released by Bhutan is one of the major reason of flood.

The decrease in rainfall however has become a blessing among the masses in the flood affected areas.



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