Assam Police on June 23 apprehended a sub-inspector (SI) from Baksa for alleged negligence of duty, according to sources.

Sources informed that a team of Sipajhar police apprehended Nuruddin Ahmed from Baksa, where he is currently posted at the District Special Branch (DSB), on the basis of a complaint filed against the SI.

Rosy Talukdar, the Additional Superintendent of Police, filed the complaint. She claims that when Ahmed was first assigned to Sipajhar Police Station, he failed to submit documentation for a number of cases, resulting in the mistreatment of a number of victims.

Nripen Saikia, the officer in charge of the Pan Bazar Traffic Branch, was suspended last year for failing to perform his duties in connection with a road accident.

Nripen Saikia was holding the office at Basistha Police Station when a woman filed a complaint about a road accident in which her mother died, according to sources.

During the course of the investigation, the woman made the claim that the suspended officer lacked duty.

Nripen Saikia was immediately suspended when the matter was brought to the attention of higher authorities, who ordered an investigation.

By allowing cars to be parked in the vicinity of the Beltola area, Saikia was also accused of making money from illegal parking spaces.

Additionally, he demanded money from bus owners, and a call recording of him doing so became popular.



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