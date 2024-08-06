In response to rising water levels, NEEPCO authorities reported that the Doyang dam reservoir reached 322.00 meters at 6:00 am today, August 6. Consequently, Gate No. 1 of the reservoir was opened by 25 cm at 10:00 am.

By noon, the water level had increased to 322.40 meters, prompting an adjustment to the gate opening height to 0.50 meters. The total discharge from the reservoir currently stands at 19.53 cubic meters per second.

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In light of these developments, all relevant departments have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance.

The Golaghat district administration has advised residents along the Doyang and Dhansiri rivers to avoid activities such as fishing, swimming, and bathing to ensure public safety.



The reservoir is said to have a capacity of 324.00 metres. The excess water will flow through the Doyang River, which is close to the Doyang Power House.