A delegation from the Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha, led by Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma and Gorkha Development Council Chairman Prem Tamang, met with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today. The meeting centered on the forthcoming golden jubilee celebration of the Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha, which is scheduled to take place in Sarupathar.

The jubilee event will be organized in collaboration with the Golaghat District Committee, as well as the Bokakhat and East Karbi Anglong District Committees. During the discussions, the delegation emphasized the importance of the celebration in promoting Nepali literature and culture within the state.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed his support for the event, highlighting the government's commitment to fostering cultural diversity and heritage in Assam.

The Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS) is a prominent literary and cultural organization based in Assam, India, dedicated to promoting and preserving the Nepali language and literature. The Sabha serves as a vital platform for Nepali writers, poets, and intellectuals to showcase their work, foster literary dialogue, and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Nepali community in Assam.

The organization plays a crucial role in organizing literary festivals, workshops, and seminars, facilitating discussions on contemporary issues affecting the Nepali-speaking population. It also publishes literary works, journals, and magazines to promote the literary talent within the community. Through its initiatives, the Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha aims to nurture young writers and encourage new literary expressions, contributing significantly to the socio-cultural landscape of Assam.

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