The Assam cabinet convened for their weekly meeting in Guwahati on Friday, discussing key issues such as a new flyover in Jorhat, a fresh loan from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), and the impending semiconductor revolution.

The meeting was held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in the secretariat. Following the discussion, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta addressed the media, outlining the significant decisions reached during the meeting.

The assembly kicked off by expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for their substantial investment of Rs 27,000 crore towards the establishment of a semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) in Morigaon.

The Tata Group is leading the establishment of a new semiconductor plant on a 500 bigha area that previously housed the Jagiroad paper mill. The project is expected to generate 15,000 direct jobs in Assam, according to Keshab Mahanta.

Furthermore, Mahanta revealed that four other large companies are planning to invest a total of Rs 1612 crores in the state, which could lead to an additional 4,000 employment opportunities. In other developments, construction of a flyover at Baruah Chariali in Jorhat, costing the state Rs 164 crores, is on the cards. This flyover will provide a direct link between Baruah Chariali and Bhogdoi Bridge in Jorhat.

The Assam cabinet has sanctioned a loan of Rs 4,546 crores and 74 lakhs from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. In another significant move, the cabinet has permitted ADCs, COs and BDOs to carry on with panchayat-level tasks until the Panchayat elections take place. As per Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, these elections will occur post the Lok Sabha elections.

The Union Cabinet recently approved the establishment of a Semiconductor ATMP unit in Assam, marking a significant step towards industrial development in the region. This decision is expected to create numerous job opportunities for local youth. The State Cabinet, in its meeting on 1st March 2024, expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this historic decision.

Appreciation was also extended to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of IT, Government of India. Furthermore, the State Cabinet expressed its gratitude to N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, and Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd for their decision to invest Rs 27,000 crore in the semiconductor unit in Jagiroad, Assam.

The State Cabinet has given its approval for the 'Policy for commercialisation of Poultry sector in Assam 2024'. The policy aims to bridge the demand-supply gap of poultry products in the state, thereby reducing the reliance on imports and ensuring a stable, affordable supply for the people of Assam. It proposes interventions such as facilitating access to finance, strengthening infrastructure development, enhancing quality standards, and promoting research and development. The total incentives proposed under the policy for the broiler/ poultry breeding segment are Rs 159.64 crore. The policy also allows a capital subsidy of up to 15 crores and an overall subsidy of up to Rs 10 crore.

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