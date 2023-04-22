In a new development in Behali police station’s constable’s suicide case, the family members of the deceased have alleged foul play and not suicide behind the constable’s death.

In a horrific incident, a young constable posted at Behali Police Station in Assam’s Biswanath allegedly shot himself in the premises of the police station on April 21.

One of the family members speaking on the entire incident said, "A post mortem was conducted. Surprisingly not a single staff member was present. The body was lying there in a pool of blood. There was blood all over. I got the news from my uncle who called me. If it is a case of suicide then the blood should be strewn all over. There will be blood stains on the wall. How come it is suicide? It is not at all a case of suicide. Not a single staff was present at the time of the incident. Just imagine we reached here at 10 pm and find that not a single staff was present here. Not even the OC. We got the information that the staff left to attend a CM meet. No one was present here to inform the family about his suicide or murder".

The deceased constable identified as Lalit Terang allegedly committed suicide with his 5.56 service rifle. His body was discovered by his colleagues who alleged that Lalit was lying in a pool of blood after their reached the police station. Lalit was a resident of Gohpur.

The family members claim that it is not a suicide and have sought a high-level inquiry into the death of Lalit Terang.

An investigation into the incident has already begun.

Also read : Assam police constable kills self inside Behali Police Station

Watch complete video here:-