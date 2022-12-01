The kidnapping incident that created a sensation in Jorhat city late Wednesday, November 30 evening ended dramatically today. According to the information, Amarjit Prasad, son of Radheshyam Prasad, a resident of Bansbari in Jorhat got trapped in his web of lies today December 1 while attempting to extort fifty lakh rupees from his father by pretending to be kidnapped.

It is to be known that last evening, Amarjit along with his friend Ramesh Kumar Sah created this drama of kidnapping, which Jorhat police exposed within 24 hours and put an end to the questions being raised regarding the safety of the general public. Here, as soon as the information about the incident was received, the police team started investigating the matter closely and laid a trap to nab the criminals.

Both the accused finally got caught in the trap laid by the police. The kidnapper asked Radheshyam to bring the ransom money to the place told him, where the police arrived in plain clothes and nabbed him. Also, after interrogation, the protagonist of the play was recovered from a resort called Seven Sisters in the nearby area of the city.

It is to be known that Amarjit left yesterday, November 30 at 4 pm saying that he is going out for a bike ride. But when he did not return home after a long time, the people got upset and the family members started trying to contact him. But his phone was sounding switched off.

Also read : Assam: School student kidnapped in Jorhat, abductors demand Rs 50 lakh ransom

Meanwhile, around eight o'clock in the evening, Radheshyam got a call from the other side of the phone saying that his son has been kidnapped and for his release, an amount of fifty lakh rupees will have to be paid as ransom. On hearing this, Amarjit's family got worried. Along with this, the kidnapper also forbade Amarjit's family from telling the police and journalists about the incident.

The distressed family finally lodged an FIR in this regard at the Jorhat police station. Police registered a case in case number 889/22 under section 364(A) of the Indian Penal Code and started an investigation. After almost 24 hours of operation, the police team managed to uncover the drama.

According to police sources, based on the case registered, the police were tracking the activities of the criminal by tracing the mobile network. On the other hand, the kidnapper reduced the ransom of Rs 50 lakh demanded yesterday morning, first to Rs 20 lakh, then to Rs 10 lakh, and lastly at 9.30 a.m. the kidnapper called and instructed Radheshyam to bring Rs 5 lakh to Charigaon bypass for the release of his son. Amarjit's family members gave complete information about this to the police.

Meanwhile, the family members reached the place as told by the kidnapper to give the money demanded by him, where the police were already ready and in hiding. Meanwhile, when the kidnapper reached there to collect the money, the police team nabbed him on the spot with a bike. The kidnapper has been identified as Phansi Ali and Ramesh Kumar Shah, originally a resident of the Madhubani district of Bihar.

When the police interrogated Ramesh about Amarjit, he told that Amarjit was in a resort called Seven Sisters located in Chenijaan, near Jorhat town After this, the police reached the resort taking Ramesh along with them and recovered Amarjit from there. On the other hand, when the police interrogated both of them, they accepted that both of them had created this drama out of greed for money.

On the other hand, Amarjit's father told that Amarjit had left the house with a bike. The bike was seen parked near Jorhat railway station this morning.