For the last few days, a string of criminal incidents have been rising in an unprecedented manner in Jorhat, Assam. While the sensation pertaining to last Saturday's shootout have not even subsided yet a case of kidnapping of a teenager for ransom came to the fore this evening of November 30 causing panic among the residents.

According to the information, Amarjit Prasad (17), son of Radhe Prasad, a resident of Bansbari in Jorhat town and mason by profession, left the house at 4 pm on his bike, on November 30. Before leaving home, Amarjit told his mother that he will be returning soon.

But when Amarjit did not return for a long time, his family members tried to contact him continuously on his mobile phone which was found to be switched off.

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But around eight o'clock in the evening of November 30, a young man picked up the phone and said to the abducted youth’s father that his son has been kidnapped. Along with this, the kidnapper also demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from the family.

After the incident the entire family were left shell shocked. On the other hand, a case has been registered at the Jorhat Sadar police station. Amarjit is a student of class X in Hemlata Handique High School, Jorhat.

Meanwhile, the Jorhat police have begun their investigation and trying to locate the whereabout of the youth through the phone call received.

In another incident of kidnapping, a youth identified as Biswajit Hazarika was kidnapped in Guwahati. The kidnappers had demanded a heavy ransom from the family members. Biswajit was working in a pharmacy in Jayanagar. He was kidnapped while he was returning back from his workplace.