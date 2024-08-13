In a deeply distressing incident, a newborn baby was discovered abandoned late Monday night (August 13) on a sidewalk in Assam’s Jorhat district. The infant was found near Devicharan Barua Girls College on AT Road, just behind the girls' hostel.

Two women, who happened upon the baby while passing by, were quick to recognize the gravity of the situation. They immediately alerted local authorities, prompting a swift response from the police. The infant, who was miraculously still alive at the time of discovery, was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

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The news has sent shockwaves through the Jorhat community, leaving residents grappling with the harsh reality of the abandonment. Many have expressed profound concern and disbelief, questioning the circumstances that could lead to such a heartbreaking act.

Law enforcement has since initiated a formal investigation to uncover the details surrounding the incident, as the community awaits answers and hopes for justice.