Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma that the Government of India will not allow any individual from violence-hit Bangladesh to cross over to Meghalaya, stating that all measures are being taken to ensure the border is securely guarded so that no movement takes place across the border.

The Union minister said this during a meeting with the Meghalaya chief minister which was held to discuss the impact of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh on northeastern states. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong was also present.

Amid unrest in the neighbouring country, the state government has taken a decision to not allow any outsider to enter the state.

It must be mentioned that CM Sangma had urged the Government of India for more manpower along the border areas so that the security can be reinforced.

The chief minister also demanded that additional security forces be deployed along the international border for enhanced security.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sangma said that he briefed Shah on the situation and informed that the BSF and the Army have been keeping a strict vigil on the international border where they have also enforced a night curfew.

The talks came in the midst of rising tensions following the vandalism of a statue of U Tirot Sing Syiem, a revered Khasi freedom fighter, at the Indian Cultural Centre in Dhaka. The incident sparked outrage in Meghalaya, leading to the temporary suspension of border trade activities.

Addressing the situation, Sangma had appealed to Bangladesh's interim government to quell the unrest. "While the situation in Bangladesh is the internal affairs of the people of Bangladesh, we wish the caretaker government to take control of the matter and avoid further loss of life and properties," he stated.