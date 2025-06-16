In a disturbing follow-up to the recent communal controversy in Dhubri over the alleged desecration of a temple with beef, an incident of statue vandalism has now emerged from the Palpara area in Chapar, sending shockwaves through the local artisan community.

According to reports, several newly crafted idols were found damaged early Monday morning at the workshop of Madan Pal, a resident of Ward No. 8 under the Chapar Municipal Board.

Artisans discovered that about seven idols, which had been kept ready for delivery, were deliberately broken overnight by unknown miscreants.

The extent of the damage varied, with some idols missing hands, while others had their faces smashed. The idols had been stored carefully in Madan Pal’s factory, and workers were shocked to find them vandalised when they arrived for work in the morning.



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This malicious act, occurring under the cover of darkness, has raised concerns among local idol-makers, especially those in Satyapur Palpara, who now fear a targeted attempt to disrupt harmony and livelihoods.

Locals allege that unscrupulous elements are attempting to destroy the peaceful environment of Chapar, which has long been seen as a symbol of communal unity and cooperation. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with calls for strict action against the culprits.

Citizens have urged the district administration and police to immediately identify and punish those responsible, sending a strong message to anyone attempting to incite communal unrest or sabotage public peace.

The incident comes at a sensitive time, with tensions already high following the temple desecration case in Dhubri. Authorities are expected to tighten security in vulnerable areas and launch a thorough investigation.