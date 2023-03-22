A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Guwahati on March 22 awarded life imprisonment to Bodo militant Rabi Basumatary in 2014 case of indiscriminating firing on villagers in Assam.

Basumatary was slapped with rigorous imprisonment for 10 years in several cases of the India Penal Code ad Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

He was convicted on March 13 and now has been sentenced to life imprisonment in two cases and rigorous imprisonment in two others under charges of Sections 302, 307, and 34 of the IPC and sections 16 (1) (a) and 20 of the UA (P) Act, 1967.

''The bodo militant has also been fined in all the cases, and will have to undergo additional simple imprisonment in case of failure to pay the same,'' the NIA court said while pronouncing the verdict.

It is worth mentioning that on May 1, 2014, along with six other National Democratic Front Boroland (NDFB) cadre, had entered Balapra village under the Gosaigaon Police Station area of Kokrajhar district of Assam and opened indiscriminate fire on the villagers over instructions from top NDFB leadership headed by G.Bidai and Songbijit.

In this regard, the special NIA court subsequently registered the case as Special Case in 2015.

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