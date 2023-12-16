A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team is set to arrive in Assam on December 16, to investigate the recent series of grenade blasts in the state.

The NIA's involvement comes after state authorities requested their assistance in probing multiple grenade attacks across three districts.

The ULFA-I has claimed responsibility for these attacks, which occurred in Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Jorhat districts between November 22 and December 13.

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, met with NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta in New Delhi on December 15. Assam's Director General of Police, GP Singh, has assured that those responsible for the blasts will face justice.

Also read : ULFA-I dares Assam DGP GP Singh to move around Guwahati for a week without security