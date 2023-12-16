A day after the Director General of Police in Assam, GP Singh challenged the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), asking them to target him if he posed a threat, the outfit has now accepted the challenge and asked the top cop to move freely around Guwahati for a week without security.

In a press release, challenging the top cop, the outfit laid out two conditions in response to the challenge by GP Singh stating, "G.P. Singh, speaking to the media on December 15, 2023, gave a call to the ULFA-I, we have taken up the said challenge on two conditions. Firstly, use CRPF or Indian Army [excluding youth of WeSEA region] in place of the state police officers and constables who were being employed by G P Singh as his driver as as well as in the West-Southeast Asia [WeSEA] region for security. Secondly, just show yourself moving around Guwahati city without security for a week".

The outfit further mentioned, "A decade ago, however, it was decided that the organization would not engage in clashes with the local officers/members of the Assam Police as well as the military officers/members of the (WeSEA) region. Because in the past, many of our officers/members like brothers died in our hands when we clashed with Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Daulat Singh Negi and Tinsukia Police Superintendent R K Singh.

Now again G P Singh has repeatedly tried to turn that fratricidal clash. Therefore, ULFA-I organization has challenged the condition to G P Singh by refraining from the act.

"As we know, you don't have the courage to take on our challenge, as you just have to pick up an unarmed young man like "Swadhinata Phukan" from his bed at night and kill him with a cool mind", said ULFA-I in its press release.

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