In a significant ruling, the Additional Sessions Judge of Bilasipara Court has sentenced nine individuals to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 10,000 each for the brutal murder of Mojer Ali in Noteapara, Dhubri district, on November 11, 2009.

The convicts, identified as Ajad Ali, Sahidul Hoque, Jahanuddin, Jamaluddin, Majibar Rahman, Osman Ali, Nurtaj Ali, Azibar Rahman and Kaser Ali, were involved in a violent clash over a stone quarry that led to Ali's death.

The case came to light after a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by Ali's brother, Meher Jamal.

The Additional Public Prosecutor of the Court, Tapan Kumar Bhattacharjee stated that, the horrific occurrence came to light after Mojer Ali's brother, Meher Jamal, son of Bepari Akand resident of village Kajaikata Part-l under Bilasipara police station lodged an First Information Report (FIR) at Bilasipara police station. At the time of delivering the judgement the advocate for the defence was Tofajal Hussain Prodhani and Shanti Uddin Ahmed.

The convicts, if unable to pay the fine, will serve an additional two months of ordinary imprisonment.

The judgement, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Mukul Chetia on January 30, 2024, has been received with relief by the victim's family, who have waited for justice for over fourteen years.

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