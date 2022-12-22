

Nine cadres of the Mizoram-based militant group Hmar People's Convention-Democracy (HPC-D) laid down their arms and surrendered to police at Lakhipur in Assam's Cachar district on December 22.

The cadres also surrendered five rifles, including two AK-47s. They also handed over four pistols and approximately 90 rounds of ammunition.

It has also been revealed that an additional 104 militant outfit cadres will join the mainstream next year.

The HPC(D) was founded in 1986 as a political party to lead a movement for self-government in Mizoram's north and northeast.

Following a disagreement with the Mizo Peace Accord of 1986, the HPC launched an armed struggle for autonomy, reaching extreme levels of violence.

In Assam's Hailakandi district, 1,179 Bru militants from two banned outfits surrendered recently.

The insurgents were members of the United Democratic Liberation Front of Barak Valley (UDLF-BV) and the Bru Revolutionary Army of Union (BRAU), and laid down as many as 350 firearms, including 18 AK series rifles, M16 rifles, and more than 400 cartridges.

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