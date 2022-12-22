Assam Police recovered six homemade bombs under a bridge in the Dhekiajuli area of Assam's Sonitpur district on Wednesday, December 21.

According to reports, Dhekiajuli police searched and discovered six hand-made bombs under a bridge in the Sirajuli area based on army intelligence input.

Sub-Inspector S Mahanta of the Dhekiajuli police station stated that they had received information from army intelligence that some explosives were hidden under a bridge in the Sirajuli area.

Based on that information, a search was conducted, and six homemade bombs were discovered.

Meanwhile, the police are continuing their investigation. Officials believe militants planted the bombs beneath the bridge.

It needs mention here, the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles along with Tirap Police apprehended one cadre of ULFA (I) from Noglo village of Lazu circle, on December 21, 2022.

As per own sources, the troops of Assam Rifles discerned the pinpoint location of the insurgent as he was subsequently apprehended by the joint team of Security Forces.

The apprehended cadre of ULFA (I) has been identified as Self Styled Sergeant Major Biju Bagti alias Priobrat Asom, a resident of Dibrugarh.

The individual is an active cadre of ULFA (I) and the cadre was from the Hachi camp in Myanmar.

It is reported that the arrested person was trying to cross Indo-Myanmar Border on December 21, 2022, to reach Upper Assam of areas close to the Arunachal- Assam Border, at a time when extortion in the area is rampant.

Also read : Assam Rifles arrests ULFA (I) militant Priobrat Asom