In the wee hours of Wednesday, July 12, nine winning Gaon Panchayat members flee from West Bengal in fear and insecurity and reached the Dhubri BJP office for their shelter and security.

Prosenjit Dutta, the district president of the Dhubri BJP unit, said during a press conference that nine winning candidates from the BJP from two Gaon Panchayats fled their homes and possessions out of fear and looting on Tuesday night, eventually making it to Dhubri.

In Chilakhana-ll Gaon Panchayat five members from BJP Sambal Chanda, Khudiram Basak, Biswanath Das, Rita Dutta Das and Jhulan Das elected through polling out of 12 candidates, whereas one member wins from TMC through polling but rest of the six members polling station was forcefully surrogated by the TMC goons informed Sambal Chanda one of the elected GP members from Tufanganj Assembly constituency under Cochbehar district.



Also Read: West Bengal panchayat poll results: TMC dominates rural polls, wins over 16,000 seats

On the other hand in Balarampur-ll Gaon Panchayat almost in the same filmy scenario with alleged TMC goons dominating the polling stations and forcefully winning the seats and four members from BJP elected through polling Arati Barman, Bina Mallick, Promila Das and Satyajit Barman from the Natabari Assembly constituency in the Cochbehar district, who now took shelter in Dhubri.

Another refugee, Noor Md. Miah ran from West Bengal, who is a CPI(M) candidate, and took shelter in Ronpagli MV School under Dhubri district. He alleged that on election day, TMC goons attacked him and his supporters. He asserted that he and his family somehow managed to cross into Assam.

"A democracy has been murdered in TMC-led West Bengal, the people are unable to exercise their votes in a democracy. In such an autocratic state, the voters of West Bengal have become silent on the demand of the President's rule," said Bimal Oswal, National Council member of BJP.

According to the Dutta district president of the Dhubri BJP, the Dhubri district administration has set up food, water, medical, and security facilities for the migrants. There should not be any scarcity in food and other amenities for which Dipak Kumar Saha, Dhubri Gauripur Development Authority board Chairman has been appointed.

Dutta also urged the Central Government to implement the "President's Rule" against Mamta Banerjee and his lucrative ill and 'Gunda Raj' behaviour and killing democracy in the name of power.

Meanwhile, in the last two days, nearly 200 voters including 11 winning Gaon Panchayat members from West Bengal took asylum in Assam's Dhubri district. Where one of the elected members demands the arrest of Mamata Banerjee and her brothers for the betterment of West Bengal.