The Assam government has issued a notification announcing the appointment of three IAS officers to pivotal positions.

Niraj Verma, IAS, will now take on the position of Additional Chief Secretary to the Assam government, responsible for the Home and Political, Power (E), and Personnel Departments.

He will continue serving as the Additional Principal Resident Commissioner at Assam Bhawan, New Delhi.



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Meanwhile, Samir Kumar Sinha, IAS, has been designated as Additional Chief Secretary to CM and Additional Chief Secretary to Assam government, Finance Department.

He will also continue to serve as Additional Principal Resident Commissioner at Assam Bhawan, New Delhi.

On the other hand, Avinash Purushottam Das Joshi has been entrusted with the role of Additional Chief Secretary to the Assam government overseeing the general administration, and Health and Family Welfare Departments.