In yet another case of ragging, a student was hospitalized after being assaulted by several students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Assam's Silchar on April 2.

The victim was identified as Siddhant Pathya, a fourth-semester student who is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Pathya was attacked after he lodged an FIR against 18 seniors at Ghungoor Police Outpost on March 1 with the help of his family members.

As per the victim student, on March 25 night, he stayed at the NIT campus and parked his car in front of hostel-6 and the seniors allegedly damaged the car just to bully him.

He further said that the seniors physically assaulted him broken and broke bottles on his head, adding, ''My friend tried to save me and he was also beaten. At one point, I thought I'd die."

Siddhant's mother said that there are severe cuts and injuries on his body.

"It was a horrifying incident and authorities should look into this carefully before something bigger happens," he added.

The mother of the victim further alleged that several students thrashed her son brutally and even tried to kill him.



''When we send our child to institutes for higher education rely on the institution, but if the child is being treated in this manner, then how one can think of sending his or her child back to the institution,'' the victim's mother said while speaking to media over the matter.

''He covered his face and sat when they were beating him. Once someone picked a rod to beat him but he was stopped by someone near to him,'' she added.

The mother further urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stern action against the culprits.

''Please do something before we do the candle march. We can at least take some precautionary measures so that these type of atrocities and violence doesn't happen in any institution. I appeal to the Chief Minister to give me justice,'' she added.

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