Bodoland People's Front (BPF) Chief Hagrama Mohilary on February 24 announced his determination to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections without any alliance with other parties. Speaking to rporters, Mohilary said that his party would fight alone in Udalguri and Kokrajhar districts, and declared that the party's strategy to make itself strong would be discussed on March 4.

Speaking to reporters, Mohilary also mentioned the recent eviction in Chirang and claimed that he had been barred from speaking on the topic. "If I say anything, I will have to go to Bengal again," he said.

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As per the decision made at the February 10 Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Mohilary and his team will be traveling to districts such as Udalguri, Bhergaon, Tamulpur, and Mushalpur. On February 25, Mohilary will be visiting Kokrajhar and Chirang.

"We will have lots of discussions with special delegates," Mohilary said. "After this, we will visit every primary and block to make our party strong." He also mentioned that the party's candidates for the Udalguri and Kokrajhar Lok Sabha elections would be declared by October, and that a huge mass gathering would be held in Udalguri.