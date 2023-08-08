Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Ripun Bora on August 8 said that the ‘No confidence’ motion will break Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence and will make him speak on the Manipur violence.

Bora said while speaking to reporters during a protest against excessive price hikes of essential commodities near the Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner’s office at Hengrabari in Guwahati.

He said that no trust vote against Modi Government by the opposition alliance INDIA is necessary as PM Modi remained silent on the Manipur issue.

''No confidence motion will break PM Modi’s silence and make him speak on the Manipur violence,'' he added.

Further, Bora Bora lashed out at the BJP-ruled state and Central government for its failure to control the price hike of essential commodities.

He alleged that BJP has been busy with polarization politics all the time and as a result, they have not been able to focus on governance, adding, ''This resulted in excessive price hike of essential commodities such as essential commodities, life-saving medicine, petrol-diesel, etc.''

The protest by TMC in Guwahati under the leadership of Bora saw hundreds of supporters raising slogans against the government’s failure to stop price hikes of essential commodities.

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