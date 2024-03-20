The Directorate of Education in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Kokrajhar while responding to a recent RTI application with information related to the provincialisation of 10 Degree Colleges in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) stated that no government Amendment Bill exists to execute the process of provincialisation of the degree colleges under BTR.

According to the enclosed government letter (Annexure-A), no amendment bill is present regarding this provincialisation. The selection of these colleges was made via a letter (Annexure-B), dated 16-12-2023, based on the minutes of a committee meeting held on 14-12-2023 (Annexure-C).

RTI report

This committee was formed to examine the matter of provincialisation. On 28th December, the BTR board government announced the provincialisation of these colleges and the creation of 259 teaching roles.

BTR government spokesperson Wilson Hasda announced in a press conference the provincialization of 10 colleges to transform BTR's education sector. The colleges include Tamulpur College, Musalpur College, Tamulpur Degree College, Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma College, Dimakuchi College, Borobazar College, Bhergaon College, Zamduar College, Koklabari Chapaguri College, and Runikhata College.

The provincialization will also absorb 259 jobs, comprising 79 staff professors, 65 tutors, 108 non-teaching staff, and seven office staff (tutors).

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