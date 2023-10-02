In a relief for the electricity consumers, the state government has now clarified that consumers will not have to pay 30 paise per unit until 300 units a month.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 1 said, “There was a wrong news about the increase in electricity tariff. There is no increase in electricity tariff for domestic consumers upto 300 units a month. However, 20 paise has been levied on consumers above 300 units upto 500 units a month. There has been an increase for consumers above 500 units a month and commercial consumers. But there is no such increase for consumers upto 300 units a month.”



Also Read: Assam Power Distribution Company raises electricity charges by Rs 1.29 per unit

Earlier on September 30, according to a notification from the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. (APDCL), 30 paise per unit has been levied on domestic consumers unto 300 units a month as Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA) charge while 50 paise/ unit for those consuming 300-500 units a month, Rs 1.29 per unit for consumers with above 500 units a month besides commercial users.

The increase or decrease of FPPPA charge on electricity depends on the prices of gas and coal, which are required for electricity generation.