In a stern warning to criminals, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 9 said that a person will face a bullet if he tries to escape after committing a crime or will be put in jail if arrested.

He was speaking during a public meeting at Puthimari Durga Mandir field in Kamrup's Kamalpur.



''Earlier, those who committed crimes easily escapes, but nowadays you all have witnessed that none can escape. If they try to escape they will have to face a bullet or if they are arrested they will be hanged or put in jail,'' Sarma added.

He further said that now the people of Assam have realized and are aware of such actions.

Commenting on the drugs, Sarma informed that the Assam government had seized drugs worth Rs 2000 crore last year and ever since his party came into power, there has been stern action on drugs menace.

''I do not want to submit what we have done for the public in the last two years. People have seen the poisonous effect of drugs. Earlier, police didn't take any action against this drug menace. Last year, we seized drugs worth Rs 2000 crore within the state itself. We saved young boys and girls from the drug menace,'' the Assam Chief Minister added.

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