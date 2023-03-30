Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on March 30, stated that the state has not received any new proposals for non-provincialized educational institutions.

Ranoj Pegu stated in an address to the House during the ongoing budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly on March 30 that there were no plans to amend the laws governing the provincialization of educational institutions.

Additionally, the Assam education minister stated that the law may or may not be amended in the future.

"There has not been a new provincialization of the schools. Provincialization has only affected school staff and teacher positions. During the Assembly session, Ranoj Pegu stated, "There is no proposal regarding the amendment of the law."

Ranoj Pegu claims that the appointment of school teachers will now be made by a state-level committee.

He stated, however, that not all of the positions that have been advertised for thus far will be affected by the changes.

The education minister clarified that the concerned colleges will be able to hire teachers for the time being.

Ranoj Pegu continued, "The colleges have been prohibited from releasing advertisements for teacher appointments from now on."

The Assam education minister made the announcement in August of last year that any complaints regarding the state's decision to close schools with poor performance could be sent to him.

Also read : Assam: Ferry services suspended in Majuli after rise in water level of Brahmputra River